Monday, November 2, 2020
Five easy ways to become more sustainable in your daily life

By Sana Hussain

Image for illustrative purposes only | Pexels

With Qatar Sustainability Week upon us, it’s the perfect time to look at impact our consumption has on our environment. Here are five simple steps you can take to be a little more sustainable in your daily life. 

#1 – Say no to the plastics

Whether it is your daily plastic coffee cups or the grocery store shopping bags, try and remove plastics from your life. Instead take a reusable coffee cup and ask cafes to fill it up. You can also carry cloth bags or get live-long bags from your local supermarket.

#2 – Cut your carbon emissions

As the weather outdoors continues to improve, consider giving your car a rest, if possible. Alternatively, you can take your bike to the nearest metro station and ride the metro into work or get your daily steps in by taking a walk.

Read also: Qatar to develop its first solar agriculture greenhouse

#3 – Donate! (or sell)

Tired of your old clothes? Don’t let them end up in a landfill. You can save the planet by donating your clothes to a charity and help those in need at the same time. You can also sale them on one of the many thrift stores or groups online. 

#4 – Save your energy

Did you know that LEDs typically use about 75% less energy than traditional incandescents and can last at least 35 times longer? To help in this aspect, all you have to do is simply switch off your lights and other electrical appliances when you leave your house or office. Simple, right?

#5 – Indulge your green thumb

Plants help clean and purify the air in your home.. and they look great. For those who don’t know where to start, you opt for easy-to-care for plants that don’t require tons of watering, such as succulents. For those with outdoor space to spare, plant a tree or bush – this can help to offset your carbon footprint. 

