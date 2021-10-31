Five films for a real fright night this Halloween

Looking for a spooky night in? Here is a list of the best rated Halloween movies to tuck into.

It’s officially fright night and the need for screams is at its annual highest. If you’re keen on staying in for a cosy but creepy movie night, consider these.. if you dare.

#Alive

Released during the height of the pandemic, this Korean movie is a zombie thriller which makes it a perfect pick for a Halloween night.

The story revolves around a man who gets stuck in his house during the apocalypse with zero access to the internet or any means of communication to get help.

Army of the Dead

Sticking with zombies, this is one of the latest horror movies to hit Netflix.

The 2021 American zombie heist film follows a group of people who break into a quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off a $250 million money heist at the height of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

The Conjuring

Although The Conjuring is not a new release, it has been described as possibly one of the scariest horror films of all time.

The movie follows investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they set out to chase an evil entity that is haunting a farm warehouse – which means screams and nightmares are highly likely for viewers.

Fear Street

The Fear Street trilogy, released earlier this year, is based on a book series narrating the story of a group of teenagers who are terrorised by a curse that has been plaguing the town.

If you hit play on this movie tonight, expect brutality, a lot of blood and unexpected twists throughout the film.

The Purge

Set in the United States, The Purge is based on a single night with neither law nor order.

The film follows ordinary citizens as they do their best to survive an annual 12-hour amnesty when any criminal act can be committed with no repercussions.