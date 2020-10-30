31.7 C
Doha
Friday, October 30, 2020
Five hidden iPhone tricks you’ve never seen before

By Marwan Elwaraki

-

[Pexels]

After owning an iPhone for several years you may think you’re using it to its full potential. However, you’ll be surprised to know your phone can do a lot more than you think.

Doha News has gathered five hidden tricks that can help you kick your iPhone experience up a notch, and we’re willing to bet there are at least a few here that you’ve never seen before.

#1 – Triple tap the back of your iPhone to Shazam

Our first trick makes Shazam easily accessible from anywhere on your iPhone. A simple triple tap on the back of your iPhone will instantly activate the app and give you the option to add the identified song straight to Apple Music. It’s a handy feature and a really cool party trick (once we can start meeting people again!).

To enable this feature open settings and head to accessibility → touch → triple tap. Scroll down to the shortcuts section and select the Shazam shortcut. If you can’t find Shazam in your shortcuts list, you can simply add it manually.

Read also: Where to buy the iPhone 12 in Qatar

For those that prefer a ‘double tap’ shortcut to triple, this is also possible. However, please note this makes it’s easier to trigger the feature accidentally!

#2 – Add captions to photos to find them quicker

Also introduced in iOS 14 is the ability to add captions to photos to make them easier to find. This can be particularly handy for screenshots or pictures that you’re likely to refer back to later.

To get started, swipe up on a picture and add a caption. You’ll then be able to search using the caption’s content

3 – Forgot your password? Just ask Siri

This one’s quick and easy. Ask Siri for a website’s password and it’ll get it for you. This particular requires no prior setup and will only find passwords that have been saved into your iCloud through Safari or an app. You can give it a try right now then come back to read tip #4!

#4 – Show notification badges in the App Library

For those looking for more anxiety-inducing red notification badges(!) directly in the App Library, you can now opt for this yourself.

To turn this on, open settings and head to the home screen section. Then toggle ‘show in the App Library’ to enable it.

#5 – Move multiple apps between pages at the same time

With the introduction of widgets in iOS 14, many users quickly took pride in organising their home screen with a completely personalised and unique look. If your home screen is in need of a redesign, we’ve got a tip to make that process a lot easier. You can move multiple apps between pages at the same time!

To do this, edit your home screen by holding down on one of your app icons. Once they’re in ‘jiggle’ mode, hold one app alone then tap on the other apps to bundle them together. Then swipe to the desired page without letting go.

Bonus tip: you can tap on the page indicators (the circles directly above your dock to hide/unhide pages) – but we’ll leave that for our next hidden tricks article.

Read more: All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Bonus tip #2: share your home screen with us on Instagram by tagging @DohaNews. We’ll share some of our favourite ones!

That’s it for our five hidden iPhone tricks. We’ve got more nifty tricks up our sleeves that we’d love to share with you in the future.

Know any iPhone tricks that we haven’t covered? Share them with us in the comments! We love hearing from you.

