Five nostalgia-inducing mobile games

Remember the good old pixelated days before we had Playstation and Xbox?

As we race into an uncertain future, it’s often fun to look back and enjoy some blasts from the past. This week, we’ve picked a collection of five incredible games that will take you right back to those good old days!

1. PAC-MAN

Originally released 40 years ago, PAC-MAN is an iconic game that deserves its spot in the hall of fame. You play as a yellow character that needs to eat all the yellow dots on the screen while avoiding (or sometimes eating) the ghosts.

The game is quickly engaging with levels getting progressively more intense. The mobile version of the game features its own collection of custom mazes that weren’t available in the original game. You can also participate in weekly tournaments that turn this classic game into a social experience.

PAC-MAN is a truly joyful game on mobile as it greatly balances an old school game with intuitive mobile controls. The game is available to play for free on iOS and Android.

2. Super Mario Run

Our good friend Mario made a splashy debut when he emerged on our mobile screens. During Apple’s iPhone 7 launch event, Nintendo had some time on stage to announce the launch of Super Mario Run, an iOS adaptation of the insanely popular Super Mario game.

The announcement was met with a lot of hype, but the launch was not a smooth speed run to the castle.

While the game is free to download, a $10 purchase is required to unlock the full game. Fans of the game considered this a pretty hefty price tag. Also, the game is not playable offline, limiting the “play anywhere” experience of mobile games.

Despite that, Super Mario ran straight into the hearts of many fans with a well-built game that combines a unique mobile experience with a beloved classic. Super Mario Run is a really enjoyable game that can suck you in for hours without noticing (as long as you have an internet connection!).

You can try Super Mario Run for free by downloading it from the App Store or Google Play Store, then unlock the full game for $10 if you’re hooked.

Bonus: if you want to play a Mario game on your phone but don’t want to pay $10 for it, you can check out Mario Kart Tour which is available to download for free!

3. Pokémon GO

When it launched in 2016, Pokemon GO quickly became one of the most viral games to ever hit our phones. It quickly rose to the #1 app on the App Store and claimed that spot for a while. The global phenomenon led avid gamers to take to the streets to capture their next Pokemon.

Pokemon GO was the first classic game to rebuild its entire experience using the full capabilities of our phones. The game uses a combination of location services and artificial reality to bring a gaming experience like no other.

As people took to the streets, the game was praised for encouraging people to leave their houses to spend more time outdoors – even though some of us skipped the exercise and drove around instead.

The viral sensation lost most of its hype within a few months of launch, but many still play the game every day to build a large collection of Pokemon. You can join in on the fun by downloading Pokemon GO for free on iOS and Android.

4. Doodle Jump

Doodle Jump isn’t nearly as old as the other games on the list so far, but it’s a classic for mobile games. The game rose to success in its early days due to its unique (at the time) tilting mechanics.

You jump as “Doodle the Doodler” through levels as you meet enemies, disappearing platforms and more. The game has twelve different worlds to play in, each offering its own distinct experience.

If you want to relive classic mobile gaming, you should give Doodle Jump a try. Even if you’ve played the game before, it’s a lot of fun going back to it and giving it another shot now.

Doodle Jump is available for free on iOS and Android. A $0.99 purchase removes ads from the game.

5. Cut the Rope

With almost a billion players, Cut the Rope is one of the largest puzzle games to ever land on our screens. Originally launched over a decade ago, this iconic game still receives constant updates and new levels.

Your objective is to feed Om Nom, a candy craving monster, with … well… candy! There are 425 levels to play through, each offering their own twists and mechanics. With teleportation hats, anti-gravity buttons and more, each level adds a bit of its own flavour. However, the overall objective of the game remains the same: cut the rope to feed Om Nom.

We revisited Cut the Rope and found that the game’s new levels made it fun to replay this long time classic. There have been a lot of updates since the original launch, and it’s well worth giving it another try now.

Cut the Rope is available for free on iOS and Android. A subscription removes ads and unlocks exclusive bonus content.

These are our five favourite classic mobile games that will surely take you back to the past. Whether you’re chasing ghosts in PAC-MAN, jumping through levels in Doodle Jump or capturing Pokemon with Pokemon GO – you’ll certainly experience nostalgia as you play through these games.

While these are our top five blasts from the pasts, there are a lot of other classics that are fun to play. Let us know which ones you enjoy most!

