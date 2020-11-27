25.1 C
Five PS5 games we can’t wait to play

By Marwan Elwaraki

[PSN]

With the PS5 finally launched in Qatar, we’ve been looking out for the best games to enjoy on Sony’s next-gen console.

Some of these games are available to purchase today while others are due to be released very soon.

So whether you’re lucky enough to already have the PS5 controllers in your hands or you’re planning on getting one soon, here are five games you should definitely be binging on.

Spider-man: Miles Morales

[PSN]
Previously released on PS4, Insomniac Games has outdone itself with Spider-man Miles Morales. The action-adventure game was the fastest-selling PS4 game ever released and is expected to sell just as well on the PS5.

The story follows the development of Miles Morale after receiving training from Peter Parker and is then left as the only spider-man in New York. The action-packed game has already received overwhelmingly positive critic reviews and will undoubtedly be one of the best sellers this year.

But the fluid gameplay and enticing storyline aren’t the only reasons we’re excited for this game. Spider-man Miles Morales features stunning graphics that truly demonstrate the capability of next-gen consoles.

This game is exclusively available to purchase on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99 (182 QAR). If you’ve previously downloaded the PS4 game from the PSN store you’ll be able to download the PS5 edition at no extra cost.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

[PSN]
The latest Assassin’s Creed game lives up to our expectations of the highly-acclaimed series. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows Eivor, a Viking warrior, as the Vikings invade Britain in 873 AD.

The latest game features an unparalleled volume of content. Its large map has endless avenues to explore and offers content on an extraordinary scale. Its robust skill and equipment grinding system will keep you immersed in the experience of Valhalla for a very long time.

The storyline, gameplay and character development in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have all received extremely positive user reviews. The game is a no-brainer for fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and is expected to be a great experience for newcomers too.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available to download on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99 (182 QAR). If you’ve previously purchased the PS4 game from the PSN store you’ll be able to download the PS5 edition at no extra cost.

Hogwarts Legacy

[PlayStation Blog]
Fans of Harry Potter: rejoice! We finally have a great Harry Potter console game.

Hogwarts Legacy follows a student at Hogwarts as they attend classes, learn spells, and explore the game’s open world. You start by creating your witch or wizard and selecting a house for them to be part of.

The game is set in the 1800s which means we’re unlikely to see characters we’re familiar with. However, creatures and locations from the movie can be seen in the nostalgia-packed trailer.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Hogwarts Legacy. The game is set to be released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC; but we have no official release date. Despite that, the trailer has gotten Potter fans all excited for the upcoming game!

Demon’s Souls

[PSN]
A remake of the award-winning PS3 game, Demon’s Souls is a graphical innovation that exceeds our expectations of a classical remake.

The game, known for its difficulty, follows a player-created adventurer as they battle through demanding levels. Getting killed in a level takes you back to the start of it with all enemies re-spawned. The game’s creators announced the remake will have no adjustable difficulty levels.

The challenging game is not for everyone though. Sony initially refused to sell the PS3 game in Western markets because it expected it to fail. The game then performed exceedingly well and was one of the top hits of the year. Playstation Studios was a partner on the creation of the PS5 remake.

Demon’s Souls is available to download on PS5 for $69.99 (255 QAR). 

Cyberpunk 2077

[Cyberpunk 2077]
The highly anticipated game was announced in 2012 and is finally making its way to our consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 follows V, a mercenary, as he makes his way through the stunning open-world game.

The story is extremely adaptive. The only way to see the ‘game over’ screen is if your character dies. The death of any other main character in the game will lead to the game carrying on with the storyline and mission adapting to your actions. This will likely lead to players experiencing unique storylines as they make their way through the missions.

You can preorder the PS4 edition of Cyberpunk 2077 which will be released on December 10. The PS4 edition of the game is playable on PS5. Purchasing the PS4 edition from PSN will make you eligible to download the PS5 edition for free when it becomes available. The PS5 edition will likely not be released until 2021 at the earliest.

Bonus: Astro’s Playroom

[PSN]
Designed to show off the PS5’s controller, Astro’s Playroom has received a positive response from those who’ve tried it.

The PS5’s controller introduced a new haptic feedback system and dynamic adaptive triggers that respond to what’s happening in the game. It is up to developers to integrate their games with the controller’s system to create a seamless experience for their players. Astro’s Playroom is designed specifically to demonstrate the capabilities of the new controller. For example, the controller feels different when a player walks on carpet in comparison to when they swim through water.

It’s also really fun to play.

The game follows Astro Bot through four worlds that are each split up into four levels. Completing these four worlds unlocks a hidden fifth one which features nostalgic throwbacks from the original PlayStation’s first demo disc. 

The free game is pre-installed on every console and there’s no reason not to take it for a spin when you need a break from the challenging gameplay of Demon’s Souls.

These are the top PS5 games that we can’t wait to play. What games are you looking forward to trying on the next-gen console?

