Flag Relay event to go ahead on National Day in exceptional circumstances

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced a fourth edition of the Flag Relay event on Friday, which will be partly held virtually.
As part of celebrations to mark the 2020 National Day, the annual Flag Relay event is expected to be held in “exceptional” circumstances this year, as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event, designed to reinforce unity and loyalty to Qatar, will host a number of Qatari athletes, but spectators can participate by watching online.
The QOC insists on organising the event despite challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, vowing to adhere to precautionary measures to stem the risk of infection.
“The third edition of the Flag Relay saw the participation of about 5000 people from different groups of society in carrying the Qatari flag in the tour that passed to some schools, Ooredoo’s building, Qatar Olympic Committee, the Doha Corniche, then Qatar Foundation and Katara,” the committee said in a statement.
“The tour was concluded at Hamad International Airport, where the flag was handed over for a captain of an aircraft heading to Tokyo where the Qatar team was due to participate in the Summer Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020), which has been postponed until next year 2021,” it added.
