Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Former Bayern Munich football star joins Qatar SC

By Hala Abdallah

Javi Martinez heads to Doha after signing with a local club.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has officially signed with Qatar Sports Club for the 2021-2022 season. 

Sport officials were expecting the Spanish player to head back to Athletic Bilbao to continue his career in his homeland, but Martinez decided to move further afield after sealing a deal with the Qatar-based club instead.

The 32-year-old footballer has been a free agent in recent weeks following his departure from Bayern Munich.

The football star broke the news to his fans in a video on Qatar club’s official social media accounts this week. 

“Hi to all my Qatar Sports friends, I am happy to announce that I will see you all very soon,” he said in a short video posted online.

Martinez won 24 titles while he was with the German team, including two Champions Leagues (2013 and 2020) and nine Bundesligas.

Martinez is now set to travel to the Gulf state to participate in the Qatari Stars League in September for the first time. 

Qatar SC faced some challenges during the the 2020-2021 season, missing only one point to solidifying a spot in the top four of the Qatar Stars League.

Al-Sadd, Al-Duhail Al-Rayyan and Al-Gharafa secured the positions at the top of the league, all of whom qualified for the AFC Champions League. 

The club is now counting on the popular Spanish midfielder Martinez ahead of the upcoming season. 

La Masia graduate Marc Muniesa, former Bundesliga goal-getter Pierre-Michel Lasogga and ex-Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia will also face off with Martinez at the Qatari Stars League for the 2021-2022 season.

