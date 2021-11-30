Former Qatari official urges GCC to engage with Iran as US winds down regional role

The Gulf state offered to mediate between its neighbours and Iran.

Qatar’s former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, known commonly as HBJ, said that engaging with Iran is key to ensuring regional stability.

The comments were made during an interview with Russia Today on Sunday, where the Qatari tapped into various topics concerning the region, namely the 2017 GCC crisis and the Al-Ula declaration.

Responding to a question about the GCC’s ties with Iran, Sheikh Hamad stressed that the region must build an atmosphere that is resistant to tensions and shifts in positions by other world powers, using the nuclear deal file as an example.

The former foreign minister said the GCC must “re-evaluate” its positions and strategies following what he described as the “decline of the US role in the region”.

“We need to have direct dialogue with Iran to reach positive relations between the GCC and Iran and this won’t come if we go with the changing conditions, whether there are escalations with the US or not,” said HBJ.

He added that having a well-defined relationship with Iran is key in ensuring regional stability and that there should be direct talks with the Islamic Republic “to reach long-time agreements built on trust”.