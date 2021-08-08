39.2 C
Doha
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Former Universal official pens deal to represent Qatar in Hollywood

By Farah AlSharif

-

CultureTop Stories
Source: Medium

Former NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer has inked an agreement with Qatar to serve as an advisor to the Doha Film Institute. 

Ron Meyer, who previously served as NBCUniversal’s chairman, will act as a consultant to Doha Film Institute (DFI) after signing an agreement with the cultural organisation to represent Qatar in the film business.

While the scope of Meyer’s role is unclear, sources have revealed that he will be offering Qatar counsel on investment in content, as well as potentially building sound stages to attract film production to Qatar.

Industry sources have estimated that Meyer’s consultancy fee was $6 million a year. The hefty price is a step forward for Qatar as it aims to become a bigger investment player in Hollywood.

Read also: The Misfits film producer Rami Jaber receives death threats following Al Jazeera expose

The deal came after the chairman of media company IAC, Barry Diller reportedly introduced Meyer to the Qatari ruling family. Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, are close with Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani, chairperson of DFI.

In recent months, Meyer has made several visits to Qatar.

DFI has made its mark in the scene. The institute has backed Hollywood films, including Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” and Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman.”

Recently, nine films supported by DFI were featured at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

The Qatar-based organisation also launched the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, which lasted from 2009 to 2012, to develop the film industry in the Gulf state.

DFI also hosts the annual Ajyal Film Festival in Doha.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar’s Olympic heroes return after leaving behind ’emotional’ global impact

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar secured historic victories at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a weightlifting gold medal, another in the high-jump competition, as well as its first beach...
Read more
Politics

EU official says Iran nuclear talks to resume in September as Raisi takes office

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Recent regional tensions raised questions on the fate of the indirect Washington-Tehran talks in Vienna. Iran is set to resume the Vienna nuclear talks in...
Read more
Sports

Has ex-Barcelona legend Lionel Messi ‘agreed’ to join Qatari-owned PSG?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Barcelona confirmed the departure of the legendary forward on Thursday, drawing echoes of despair from fans around the world.  Ex-FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.