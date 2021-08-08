Former Universal official pens deal to represent Qatar in Hollywood

Former NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer has inked an agreement with Qatar to serve as an advisor to the Doha Film Institute.
Ron Meyer, who previously served as NBCUniversal’s chairman, will act as a consultant to Doha Film Institute (DFI) after signing an agreement with the cultural organisation to represent Qatar in the film business.
While the scope of Meyer’s role is unclear, sources have revealed that he will be offering Qatar counsel on investment in content, as well as potentially building sound stages to attract film production to Qatar.
Industry sources have estimated that Meyer’s consultancy fee was $6 million a year. The hefty price is a step forward for Qatar as it aims to become a bigger investment player in Hollywood.
The deal came after the chairman of media company IAC, Barry Diller reportedly introduced Meyer to the Qatari ruling family. Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, are close with Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani, chairperson of DFI.
In recent months, Meyer has made several visits to Qatar.
DFI has made its mark in the scene. The institute has backed Hollywood films, including Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” and Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman.”
Recently, nine films supported by DFI were featured at the Cannes Film Festival in July.
The Qatar-based organisation also launched the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, which lasted from 2009 to 2012, to develop the film industry in the Gulf state.
DFI also hosts the annual Ajyal Film Festival in Doha.
