Four Eid al-Adha travel destinations to cure your wanderlust

Whether looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an upbeat city trip, these destinations will have you rushing to book your flight this Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is upon us, and while the holy celebration may have looked a little different in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year may bring hope for many to revive the tradition of travel during this occasion.

With Covid-19 vaccines shedding a much-needed light on the world, Eid al-Adha may see the skies full of planes once more. The holy celebration has astronomically been predicted to fall on July 20 this year.

While travel statuses are constantly updating, Qatar Airways has a handy tool for checking travel requirements.

Most destinations around the world require either a negative PCR test, a negative antigen test, a vaccination certificate, proof of previous infection, or some combination of these elements, before you can enter.

If you’re itching to travel during Eid, be prepared by checking in online and arriving at least three hours before the flight. Those travelling from Qatar should have their Ehteraz app ready for checking at all times, and masks are essential. Bring along printed copies of all documentation needed.

Now that you’ve been equipped with the tips on how to travel smoothly this season, here are the top destinations to travel to during this Eid al-Adha holiday.

Turkey

With Covid-19 cases slowly decreasing in the country, fully-vaccinated travellers from Qatar are not required to present a negative PCR test nor quarantine, and only need to present a vaccination certificate.

Considering the massive importance of Eid Ul-Adha in the Islamic faith, Turkey is a perfect destination to explore some incredible religious architecture and landscapes. With an array of other things to do in this historical land, it’s worth checking out the Agia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Place in Istanbul.

Eid is almost always synonymous with gift giving, so Istanbul’s markets and bazaars are the perfect place to pick up some interesting and unique presents such as jewellery, handicrafts, spices and various other souvenirs and knickknacks.

Jordan

This jewel in the Levant offers landscapes beyond belief. Book a tour of Wadi Rum, the famous Mars-like valley that has been the scene of many award winning Hollywood films such as Lawrence of Arabia, The Martian, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated upcoming film Dune.

Travellers can also expect to be mesmerised at the awe-inspiring Red Rose City of Petra, which was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.

You can also enjoy your Eid floating in the waters of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth, while also simultaneously enjoying the healing benefits of the Dead Sea mud at this top natural spa destination.

Those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will not need to undergo a PCR swab test upon arrival to Queen Alia International Airport.

However, those who have not taken the full jab are required to present a negative PCR test obtain at most 72 hours before arrival to Jordan.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from Jordan – including pregnant women, lactating mothers, people aged 75 and above – must quarantine at a hotel for seven days.

Georgia

Explore the historic Georgia in a memorable trip to the nation straddling both Europe and Asia. Whether you opt for riding the aerial tramway of Tbilisi, or visiting the Batumi Botanical Gardens, Georgia is the perfect mix between nature and a buzzing city.

Fully vaccinated citizens and residents of Qatar can get a taste of the affordable and dazzling nation without the need to quarantine or show a negative PCR test.

For travellers coming from Qatar, those who hold a valid Qatari ID can get a Georgian visa on arrival, making it more convenient for individuals to visit the country’s iconic monuments. Bars, restaurants, and tourist places are also open, with some health precautionary measures in place.

However, unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from Georgia must quarantine at a hotel for an extended period of 10 days.

Azerbaijan

This nation will offer you a glimpse into a different side of Europe, so if you’re tired of the traditional images of the continent, Baku may be the place to go.

With over 7,000 heritage sites, Azerbaijan is ideal for discovering new and exciting landscapes. With caves, national parks, and even an ancient Fire Temple, Azerbaijan will leave you surprised.

Azerbaijan is perfect for architectural enthusiasts, and its diverse scenery will having you seeing an ancient ruin and towering skyscraper in one day. Baku is a cultural and economic hub to be reckoned with, and its metropolitan influence will surely leave you fascinated.

The country is open to residents and nationals of Qatar, and passengers must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before their flight, as well as a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

