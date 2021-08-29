France’s Macron in talks with Taliban via Qatar over further evacuations

The French president confirmed he was holding discussions with the Taliban on possible evacuations after the group took over Afghanistan.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with Qatar on how it might re-establish a pathway for Afghan evacuations at a security summit in Baghdad where he was attending with several Middle Eastern leaders on Saturday.

Macron also confirmed that France was holding discussions with the Taliban about the situation in Afghanistan and the evacuation of more people following the group’s takeover of the country on August 15.