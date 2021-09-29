France’s World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi joins Qatar’s Al Rayyan

French national team player Steven Nzonzi will be seen on Qatar’s pitches soon after becoming the latest signing for Al Rayyan.

World Cup winner and French national player Steven Nzonzi signed for Al Rayyan on Tuesday, the Qatari club confirmed.

Following in the steps of James Rodriguez, the French midfielder will be coached by another French world champion, Laurent Blanc, in Qatar.

Bienvenue

Welcome

مرحبًا

Steven Nzonzi pic.twitter.com/zSBtmUs8qF — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) September 28, 2021

Al-Rayyan announced the signing of 32-year-old Nzonzi on social media, but did not detail the length of his contract or the transfer fee.

FC Roma has loaned out Nzonzi over the past two years to Galatasaray and Rennes.

The French national joined the Italian club from Sevilla after playing for France’s World Cup winning squad in 2018. Nzonzi played in the final as a second-half substitute in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia that brought Paris its golden trophy.

Read also: FIFA kicks off Arab Cup 2021 ticket sales

Nzonzi’s transfer to the club comes only a few days after Colombian international James Rodriguez left his English club to join the Qatar Stars League team for an “undisclosed fee.”

Al Rayyan SC confirmed the transfer on its official social media pages and posted an invitation to fans across the country to attend the presentation ceremony for the football star.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube