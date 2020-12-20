19.2 C
Doha
Monday, December 21, 2020
French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc appointed coach of Al Rayyan

By Hala Abdallah

-

French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc was assigned as the new coach of Al Rayyan.

Former France team coach Laurent Blanc finalised an 18-month contract with Qatar’s Al Rayyan football team on Saturday.

The move was announced on Saturday [Al Rayyan FC]
The move will see Blanc replace former Al Rayyan coach Diego Aguirre after the latter stepped down in November 2020 for personal reasons.

“Laurent Blanc is a great addition to Al Rayyan and Qatari football. He is a world coach and a big name in world football. We wish him success with the team during the next stage of our league,” said Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Thani, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, in a Twitter post released by the team.

Blanc announced during the unveiling press conference that he has “big goals with Al Rayyan” and is looking forward to achieving more victories that will hopefully meet expectations from the club and its fans in the upcoming QNB Stars League season.

“Al Rayyan fans always want victories and this is my goal with the team, which is to achieve the victories that the fans aspire for,” Blanc said on Saturday. 

The French World Cup winner says he has been following the Qatari league since he was coaching France’s PSG.

Read also: Qatar to play as ‘guest team’ in European World Cup qualifiers

“I will work with the players who are currently trying to return the team to top of the points table,” he was quoted as saying in a tweet posted on the club’s official account.

