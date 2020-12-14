21.4 C
Doha
Monday, December 14, 2020
News

Fresh out the factory: first ever Qatari-manufactured e-tractors make their way to the country’s port

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Business
Source: QTerminals

The vehicles will be an integral part of operations at Qatar’s main port.

Doha’s local terminal operating company, QTerminals, received the first ever advanced electric tractors to be assembled in Qatar on Sunday.

Twenty two of the energy-saving tractors have been delivered to Hamad Port’s Terminal 2, ready to transport shipping containers, loading and off-loading them onto the hundreds of vessels that the port services. The APM 75T HE e-tractors were assembled at the French company – Gaussin Advanced Mobility Electric’s [GAME], assembly line in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

This comes in accordance with a September agreement, worth over QAR 88 million, signed by the Qatar Free Zones Authority [QFZA] and GAME to establish the factory here in Doha.

The deal enabled the partnership between the French company and Al Attiya Motors and Trading Company, to assemble electric cars and accelerate the production of emission-free vehicles.

Qatar’s advanced tractors have the ability to withstand Doha’s scorching heat, with the use of batteries that can efficiently operate in temperatures ranging from -20-to-160 degrees celsius.

Read also: Qatar signs deal to set up first local electric car factory

Additionally, the APM 75T HE tractors have a low maintenance cost with a high level of safety and eco-friendliness. Each tractor saves at least QAR 45,500 a year, in comparison to diesel-powered tractors that are also harmful to the environment.

Each kilowatt per hour will cost QAR 0.32, whereas fuel-powered tractors cost QAR 2.32 per hour.

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti said that the latest production of the locally-made tractors come in line with his ministry’s vision for supporting Qatar’s technology industry, ensuring that it keeps pace with the demands for environmental sustainability and clean energy.

Al-Sulaiti added that the smart tractors will not only increase local production, but will also place the country’s innovation on the global market.

Moreover, enriching such tech investments help Qatar achieve the targets for its National Vision 2030, serving the Electric Vehicles Strategy of the Ministry of Transport to create a greener environment.

More recently, Qatar signed contracts worth an estimated QR6 billion to start the implementation of its eco-friendly transportation services plan.

A decade from now, Qatar plans to turn all of its public transportation into fully environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Qatar’s public transportation also aims to be 25% electrical and environmentally friendly by the time of the 2022 World Cup.

