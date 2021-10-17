32 C
Doha
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

‘Friend of Doha’: Qatar condemns deadly stabbing of British MP

By Hala Abdallah

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[Twitter.com/TamimBinHamad]

A UK official and a chairman of the British-Qatar All-Party Parliamentary Group died in a terrorist attack on Friday ahead of elections. 

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he was ‘deeply saddened’ after UK authorities confirmed the death of lawmaker David Amess on Friday.

Amess, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, was stabbed to death at about midday by an attacker while meeting voters from his electoral district in a Methodist Church in London. 

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sir David Amess MP and chairman of the British-Qatar All-Party Parliamentary Group. We remember with great appreciation his efforts to advance the historic relations between our two nations. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and the British people,” Sheikh Tamim said in a tweet on Friday. 

The 69-year-old member of Parliament, who represented Southend West in Essex, “was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” Essex Police said.

“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

Counter-terrorism police in the United Kingdom formally declared the fatal stabbing of Amess an act of terrorism.

The arrested suspect is believed to have acted alone, and police said they are “not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.” However, investigations are ongoing, the statement added.

Meanwhile, authorities are inspecting two addresses in the London area.

The UK’s Counter-Terrorism Command is taking the lead in the ongoing investigation of the murder of the Parliament member.

“It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident. But as always, they will keep an open mind,” Ben-Julian Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, told reporters earlier.

This horrific incident marks the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker since 2016, after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency by an extremist, which raised concerns once again about the safety of UK’s elected officials.

The country’s Royal Family, political, religious, and societal leaders condemned and denounced the attack and paid tribute to Amess.

MPs usually meet with people in their constituencies face-to-face before elections without security in the UK.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said MPs’ engagement with the public was a “vital part of our work,” but now “huge anxiety” among candidates is understandable after the deadly incident.

“Until the Home Secretary’s review of MP security is complete, I would recommend a temporary pause in face to face meetings,” he said.

Amess was a great friend of many Qataris, including Shura Council member Yousef Al Khater who took to Twitter to express his condolences for his family.

“He was dedicated to his work as an MP and a leader in building ties between the UK and the people of Qatar – a true friend to our country. We send our sincerest condolences to his family at this time,” Qatar’s embassy in London said in a tweet.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s election to UN Human Rights Council reflects Doha’s ‘positive’ global role

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar became a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of Asian and Pacific countries. Qatar has been elected as a member of...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Qatar, US to combat potential attacks targeting World Cup 2022

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is due to hold the region's first ever World Cup event next year. American and Qatari authorities will cooperate to combat any terrorist attacks...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar closes largest vaccination centre as 83% of population inoculated

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar's health ministry closed one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination centres on Saturday after it provided 1.6 million vaccines to residents in the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Three drown in tragic Qatar beach accident

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The father tried to save his son and a young girl but sadly drowned. A 40-year-old Indian man and two children drowned south of Fuwairet...

#WheresNoof? Qataris search for answers into fate of missing ‘abuse victim’

News

Got a home-based business? You could be offered a free shop...

Business

Qatar 2022 organisers meet local families ahead of Amir Cup final...

Sports

How to get your hands on Qatar F1 tickets

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.