Full stadium capacity for Amir Cup final; under-12 need rapid Covid-19 test

The match will kick off on Friday, October 22.



Qatar’s 2022 World Cup venue, Al Thumama Stadium, will be at full capacity during its first match for the Amir Cup 2021 Final, authorities revealed.

‘The 40,000 seater will operate at 100% occupancy, in line with public health requirements,” Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s Rashid Al Khater said in a press conference.

Last month, authorities announced that the Amir Cup final would be held in one of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

The news marked the completion of Qatar’s sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“Al Thumama Stadium was designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter-final at Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Qatar 2022 stated earlier last month.

Al Khater stated that those who wish to attend must provide vaccination proof, while fans under the age of 12 must conduct a rapid antigen test 24 hours prior. A negative test result has to be shown at the stadium gate on match day.

In addition, in line with precautionary health measures, all attendees are required to wear a mask at all times during the match.

The final will take place on Friday, 22 October, at 7 pm, and will see Al Sadd and Al Rayyan fighting for the national title this year.

Tickets for the much-awaited final can be booked through Qatar Football Federation’s website. Fans need to also register for the fan ID here after booking the ticket, the federation stressed, which will be needed to enter Al Thumama Staduim on match day to ensure they met all requirements.