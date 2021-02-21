‘Game changing’ Doha Design District launches with free-zone status perks

The design hub was launched in Msheireb Downtown Doha and will attract local, regional, and global designers.

Qatar’s newest creativity hub Doha Design District launched in Msheireb Downtown Doha as part of the country’s 2030 national vision.

The district is set to be the home of new galleries, showrooms, creative services, stores, as well as restaurants and cafes. Its focus will be on new industries and economic diversification.

The launch was announced at a virtual summit on February 17, with the participation of representatives of design districts from all over the world, including the United States, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Acting CEO of Msheireb Properties Ali al-Kuwari said that “Doha Design District will be the new permanent home for ideas, innovations and projects, providing an affordable workspace to all creative industries. Design districts are important throughout the world. They are the face of their cities and a part of the people’s culture and identity.”

Doha Design District will also act as a centre of collaboration with Arab and international designers to encourage the exchange of knowledge and the expansion of the field.

The district will be located in a two-storey building with an area of 5,000sqm to 10,000sqm.

Dubbed by many as a game changer in the GCC, Doha Design District will grant a ‘free zone’ status to its occupants.

“One important thing about the Design District is the ability to have free zone status for our occupants. The free zone status enables anyone who is coming in to Doha to really establish their own business and be an independent operator,” said Senior Leasing Consultant at Msheireb Properties David MacAdam at the virtual summit.

According to MacAdam, the hub will host various industries and will have access to state-of-the-art technology, including 3D printing to help business owners.

