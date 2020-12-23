19.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

GCC reconciliation talks ‘only between Qatar and Saudi Arabia’

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Al-Monitor

More hopeful details emerge as Doha-Riyadh seem to be heading towards a possible agreement that would end the three-year-long crisis.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that Doha has been negotiating with Saudi Arabia only as it “represents the countries involved in the dispute”.

“All Gulf nations will emerge victorious from the crisis if we are able to rebuild confidence within the Cooperation Council as a regional institution,” Al Thani said during a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

He added that there are “no obstacles” in reaching a resolution and confirmed Qatar has been negotiating with Saudi Arabia only.

The Qatari foreign minister also called for Iran-GCC dialogue while welcoming all peace initiatives, reiterating Doha’s role in ensuring peace in the region.

Read also: Saudi Arabia pushing for Gulf breakthrough ahead of GCC Summit

On Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency [SPA] issued a statement saying that Riyadh is committed to its role in ensuring the GCC’s unity.

“Since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981 AD, the Kingdom has embarked on a balanced approach that supports every effort and supports every move that contributes to achieving common goals and aspirations,” read the statement.

Saudi Arabia has been working “to overcome disagreements” while also supporting GCC member states in “reaching a settlement and viable solutions to the Gulf dispute”, it added.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia said it was in the process of pushing for a potential resolution to the Gulf crisis ahead of the 41st GCC Summit, which will be taking place in Riyadh on January 5th.

The Gulf countries are expected to negotiate the points of contention and demands that have been in place since the crisis erupted in 2017. This will be carried out through working groups tasked with drafting a final agreement.

Recent weeks witnessed a series of announcements of a potential breakthrough in the crisis, which was triggered three years ago when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar and falsely accused it of supporting terrorism.

Kuwait has been one of the key mediators throughout the crisis and was the first to announce that a deal had been reached.

Its mediating efforts were widely welcomed by countries within the GCC and beyond, including Saudi Arabia, which initially imposed the blockade on Qatar.

Days later on December 8, Egypt and the UAE commented on the breakthrough after remaining silent for days.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Cairo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, Ahmed Hafez, expressed his country’s appreciation towards Kuwait’s “continuous” efforts towards resolving the ongoing Gulf dispute between Qatar and its neighbours, which has lasted for more than three years now.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash also tweeted that his government “valued the efforts made by Kuwait and the US towards increasing unity within the Arabian Gulf”.

Bahrain has yet to comment on the developments, with tensions between Manama and Doha simmering amid continuous breaches of territorial waters.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News
00:02:05

The Round Up 23 Dec 2020

Doha News Team - 0
In case you missed it, here are the top stories on The Round Up in Qatar today: 🦠 First #Covid vaccine administered in Qatar  Experts question...
Read more
Top Stories

Microsoft, Google join legal fight against Israeli spyware following Al Jazeera hacking operation

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The tech giants’ involvement in the legal battle began amid reports of the Israeli company hacking the phones of over 30 Al Jazeera journalists. Microsoft...
Read more
Politics

Analysts question Bahrain’s ‘especially strange’ push for talks with Qatar over shared waters

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Reports stating that Bahrain is open for negotiations come as a surprise to many considering Manama’s silence amid ongoing efforts to end the GCC...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

UAE Crown Prince and Banque Havilland ‘planned Qatar’s economic downfall’

Sana Hussain - 0
Direct links established between Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Luxembourg-based private bank in a Bloomberg report.  The emergence of direct links between Mohammed bin Zayed,...

Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Events

Australians detained in Qatar ‘moved to deportation centre’

Top Stories

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

News

Doha News Investigation: The Israeli company behind some of Qatar’s new...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.