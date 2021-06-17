GCC requests more involvement in Iran nuclear talks

The Gulf Co-operation Council Ministerial meeting also saw praise for the emergency Arab League session in Doha on Tuesday.

Gulf Arab states have echoed calls to be included in the Iran nuclear talks, citing concerns over Tehran’s missile programme and its “destabilising behaviour.”

In a statement following the GCC ministerial meeting in Riyadh, Gulf states said they should be involved in negotiations with Iran and are ready to “cooperate and deal seriously and effectively with the Iranian nuclear file … on the basis of respect for sovereignty and good neighbourliness”.

World powers and Iran kicked off a sixth round of the Vienna nuclear talks on Saturday to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] following former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal in 2018.

Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] member states opposed this as it neglected to tackle their concerns and include their interests.