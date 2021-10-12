Germany becomes first team to qualify for Qatar World Cup

The much-awaited tournament will kick off in November 2022.

Germany became the first team to secure its place for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup after clinching first place in its qualifying group on Monday.

The team snatched a spectacular 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in Skopje after a goal from Chelsea’s Kai Havertzdouble, a double from Timo Werner, and another from Jamal Musiala.

The latest win adds one certainty to Germany’s schedule: all players will now need to pack their bags for next year’s grand tournament in Doha, where millions of eager fans will be waiting to see them compete for the world title.

Germany is now safely through from Group J of the European qualifiers with an eight-point lead over Romania with two games to play, making them the first to book a spot in Qatar.

Under the wing of Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich’s former manager, Germany has now been guided to glory after winning all five of his World Cup qualifiers since he took over.

The 2014 world champions will now have a chance to re-gain their pride after their previous group-stage loss exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Read also: FIFA in talks with Qatar to ease mandatory vaccination for World Cup 2022

Qatar’s anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on 21 November 2022 in Al Khor. As the host country, Qatar receives an automatic spot at the global sporting event.