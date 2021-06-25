Germany opens borders to vaccinated non-EU travellers

Vaccinated people with valid Schengen visas can now book their flights to Germany.

Germany confirmed the lifting of more border restrictions to welcome vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries starting from Friday.

This move comes as part of efforts to return to normalcy as the number of vaccinated individuals increases worldwide.

Those who have received the full course of any of the following vaccines: AstraZeneca, Moderna, Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are free to enter the European country as of Friday.

Starting from this weekend, travellers can visit the European nation for essential and non-essential purposes like tourism and visiting friends and family members provided they have completed the full course of any of the approved vaccines 14 days upon their arrival.

“14 days after receiving the last necessary vaccination dose, third-country nationals may enter the country for any permissible purpose if the general legal requirements for residence are met. In particular, visiting trips and tourist entries will be possible again for vaccinated people,” the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs confirmed in a press release.

According to the ministry, travellers coming by plane will have to show their vaccination status and a negative PCR test result before departure.

The proof of vaccination should be an EU Covid vaccination certificate or a similar official certificate written in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish.

The certificate must include the following information:

Surname, first name and date of birth of the certificate holder

Date of vaccination and number of jabs

The manufacturer of the vaccine and the name of the vaccine

Name and address of the person/institution responsible for carrying out the vaccination

Travellers from Britain or any virus variant area are still banned from entering the country as per the federal government’s decision to prevent the spread of new variants.

Last week, Germany declared the following countries as virus variant areas: Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, India, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uruguay, and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of the Isle of Man as well as all Channel Islands and all British Overseas Territories.

The latest move by Germany adds to a list of European countries that have opened up to vaccinated travellers. This month, Spain and France were among the nations that lifted such restrictions.