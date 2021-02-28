Germany slams ‘non transparent’ IOC decision over 2032 potential host

German officials have suspected foul play in the International Olympic Committee’s selection of Brisbane as the “preferred partner” of the 2032 Olympic Games.

The selection of Brisbane as the “preferred partner” for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics has raised eyebrows and left all other countries, including Qatar, with slim chances of landing the Games.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision prompted German officials to unleash frustrations, according to a Guardian report, in which they criticise the IOC’s new bidding process.

The new process, partially responsible introducted IOC vice-president John Coates, includes talks with interested cities or regions instead of having cities go through a bidding process.

However, this has triggered questions on conflict of interest, especially with Coates’ simultaneous position as the Australian Olympic Committee president.

But Coates’ reputation has also come under the spotlight, with particular focus on suspected of corruption and vote buying.

In 1999, Coates was reported to have made offers to two African IOC members the night before Sydney won the right to host for the 2000 Olympics.

Suspicions of foul play also emerged over the fact that the partner host was announced 11 years before the event, which has never before been the case.

Dagmar Freitag, chair of the parliamentary sports commission of Germany’s lower house, the Bundestag, described the new process, which aimed to be more cost effective and apolitical, as non transparent.

Athletes Germany Spokesman Max Hartung also noted that “if the process is incomprehensible, then distrust and suspicion of arbitrary decisions arise.”

Brisbane still needs to undergo some administrative processes before potentially being confirmed as the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics host city by July.

In July, the Qatar Olympic Committee formally submitted its request to join the non-committal “continuous dialogue” to host the Games.

At the time, QOC president, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said that “never before has an Olympic Games been held in the Middle East.

Qatar and Australia are fierce competitors in getting their hands on the rights to host the Games – with both nations boasting adequate infrastructure. Other bidding nations, especially those in Europe, have in recent months been preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Olympic rings are a symbol of peace, unity and hope for people around the world, including the people of our region,” in a QOC statement.

