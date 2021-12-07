Germany urges Iran to return to talks with ‘realistic proposal’

Iranian officials ruled out an interim agreement and called for a comprehensive deal.
Germany called on Iran to present “realistic” proposals at talks in Vienna that aim to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, the German official said Iran’s latest proposals, presented during last week’s talks, are “not a basis for a successful end to talks”.
“We reviewed the proposals…carefully and thoroughly and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations,” she said, as quoted by Reuters.
The official added that “the window of opportunity is closing more and more”, noting that Germany is “committed to the diplomatic path” .
The Iranian delegation, led by top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, proposed changes to the text in a draft agreement reportedly 70-80% completed during the previous six rounds of talks.
Diplomats returned to nuclear negotiations Vienna on 29 November following months of delay. The talks are being attended by diplomats from the p4+1 – China, France, Russia, the UK plus Germany.
The indirect US-Iran talks initially started in the Austrian capital in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, but adjourned following the sixth round in June. They were put on hold as Iran’s elections took place, which saw the victory of Ebrahim Raisi.
Iran returned to negotiations in efforts to lift crippling sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.
Last week, Iran accused Israel of “trumpeting lies to poison” the latest round of nuclear talks in Vienna after a report written by a Tel-Aviv based reporter for Axios claimed Tehran has ramped up its uranium enrichment.
The report cited intelligence shared by Israel over the past two weeks with the US and a number of European allies. It claimed that Iran is taking technical steps to enriching uranium at 90%, which is the required level for developing a nuclear weapon.