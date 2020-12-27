21 C
Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

By Ameera AlSaid

More green spaces open in Qatar, the most recent being the 5/6 park which includes a green maze shaped like Qatar’s map and local art works.

Now that the weather is getting cooler and spending time outdoors is a must, make sure to add this new park to your list of places to go.

The newly completed 5/6 park, located in Onaiza spans 172,000 square meters with a range of different activities. If you want a new location for your daily run, it has a 1.4 jogging track, or if cycling is your preferred form of cardio, there is a 1.1 km bicycle lane as well as bike racks for when you want to take a rest. Doha’s latest green space promises to be a hit for families too with a dedicated kids playground for children to enjoy the outdoors.

Read Also: Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

What makes this park standout though is the huge green maze at its centre – designed to look like Qatar’s map with entrances and exists named after cities in the country. 

Not only will visitors get to enjoy the greenery, but the park is also filled with artwork by local artists, eighteen of whom painted murals around the park. Qatari artist Fahad Al Hajri’s ‘symbol of resilience’ (Sumood) is one of the main artworks on display, it was inspired by the illegal blockade imposed on Qatar three years ago by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain. The park itself takes its name from the date that the country was targeted by the quartet – June 5th.

Read also: ‘The world’s cutest animal’ is coming to Qatar

In line with the park’s theme of resilience, 65% of the materials used in building it were produced domestically, in addition, 10% of the trees are native to Qatar. 

