Get ready for a thrilling adventure! Qatar’s largest theme park to open this week

By Hala Abdallah

-

The biggest theme park in Qatar

Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, is to be opened at the Salwa Beach Resort for a special preview on December 30.

Looking for a thrilling and fun activity to do with your kids this holiday? Salwa Beach Resort is launching what’s been described as ‘a magical land,’ featuring your favourite cartoon characters, waterslides and fun rides all in one park.

On Wednesday December 30th, a special preview is planned for visitors who will have the opportunity to explore and experience an extraordinary adventure in one of Qatar’s biggest entertainment venues

The largest theme park in Doha, which is  owned by Katara Hospitality and managed by Hilton Hotels & Resorts, will feature 18 attractions and 56 rides and slides. 

 

 

Salwa Beach Resort is aiming to be a favourite for residents and tourists alike, especially kids as it features loads of fun attractions such as the ‘Kids Ship Pool’, the ‘Whizzard Mat Racer’, inner tube slides, ‘Dahab Mountain’, surfing dunes, the ‘Family Abyss’, Falls Pool and the Wave Pool. Additionally, an in-house laser tag arena will also be available.

The Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park will be open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Read also: Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

If you want to be one of the first visitors to witness the opening of the adventure park, hurry up and head to Hotel Park to get a special preview ticket before they’re solds out. The tickets will be exclusively sold for a limited time from a kiosk at the park which is near the Sheraton, starting from the 27th of December. Operating hours for the ticket office are 1pm till 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm on weekends. 

Preview tickets are priced at QAR 150 and QAR 100 for visitors under 1.2 meters in height. 

“We can’t wait for guests to visit Desert Falls and experience the completely water and adventure world that we have created,” said Jan Moenkedieck, managing director of Salwa Beach Resort.

“What sets us apart from the rest, is that there is truly something for everyone: whether you’re seeking adrenaline pumping rides or want to kick back and relax under the sun, we have rides and attractions designed to satisfy visitors’ needs from every aspect,” he stated.

