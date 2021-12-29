Get ready for Qatar’s biggest Arabian horse festival

The festival offers a whopping QAR16 million in prize money for the lucky winners.

Are you an equestrian enthusiast? If so you’ll want to mark your calendar for this year’s Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF).

The world-class event, will beheld under the patronage of Qatar’s Amir from February 2 to 6, 2022, and in partnership with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, and Qatar Equestrian Federation.

It aims to promote the “uniqueness of Purebred Arabian horses at various local and international platforms,” Katara said in a statement.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of the prestigious Arabian horse breeding community

Horses have long been a significant part of Gulf culture, and thousands of people take extreme pride in showcasing their top-tier horse collections to the public. Horse prices can easily reach to one million dollars, depending on the breed and its characteristics.

The festival will include various programmes that promise a one-of-a-kind experience for all viewers, including what’s being described as a magestic Arabian Peninsula Horse Show from February 3 to 5, an Arabian Horse Auction on February 7 and a Title Show from February 9 to 12.

Prize money will be distributed for the following three competition categories:

• Yearlings (1 Year Old): the prizes are QR250,000 for first place, QR 150,000 for second and QR100,000 for third.

• Junior (2 -3 Years Old): QR800,000 for first place, QR 430,000 for second and QR 250,000 for third.

• Senior (4 Years Old and above): QR 1,000,000 for first place, QR 600,000 for second and QR300,000 for third.

A panel of 11 judges will evaluate the classes, rotating in groups of nine. Horses will be judged based on five criteria, including type, head and neck, body and top-line, legs, and movement.

Meanwhile, the ‘finest’ auction aims to provide horse owners, breeders and equine enthusiasts the opportunity to purchase superior purebred Arabian horses.

Registration for the festival has kicked off and will remain open until December 31, Katara stated.

