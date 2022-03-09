22.4 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Get ready for the Doha Marathon on 11 March

By Aseel Hamdan

Ooredoo

For all runners, this is your chance to participate at one of the most popular sporting events of the year.

Ooredoo has opened registration for the Doha Marathon. People of all ages can participate in the race, which includes various distances depending on age and ability.

For juniors between ages 13-17, the target is 5 km, whilst for adults above 18, the targets include 5, 10, 21 and 42 km.

The race for the 42 km and 21 km routes will start at 6:30am, whilst the 10 km route will begin at 7:15 and the 5 km race will he at 8am. The cut-off time for all categories to complete the races is 11am.

Participants will be shifted by shuttles from the Doha Golf Club to the race venue.

Gresini becomes first woman-owned team to secure major MotoGP win

The run is taking place  at West Bay, Lagoon situated by residential areas in order for main-city traffic to not be so impacted. Roads are expected to be up and running again by 11am on Saturday.

COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and so both participants and spectators at the event will be limited and all up-to-date health and safety guidelines will be adhered to by organisers.

All runners must have a valid certificate of vaccination to be able to register for the event. Registration for the marathon can be done online, whilst the collection of the race packs will be from 4pm-10pm at the Ooredoo Doha Marathon Village in Lusail City, from 8-10 March.

Runners can also register for the virtual marathon this year, running individually with their run times registered on the leaderboard via the Suffix tracker app.

Last year’s virtual marathon saw 5,9000 runners register from 108 different countries, making it the biggest participation for a virtual running event in the Middle East region.

The aim for the Ooredoo Doha Marathon is to to bring people together and encourage them to lead healthier lifestyle.

Parts of the Marathon proceeds will be donated to the Qatar Foundation’s Ability Friendly Programme, and all participating categories will be rewarded with prizes, with special Al-Al-Adaam prizes available to Qatari entrants.

