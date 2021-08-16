Get ready to go back to school with Alif’s ‘Buy One Get One Free’ promotion

The offer is the first of its kind.
If you’re panicking about your back to school list being incomplete just weeks ahead of the new academic year – fear not!
Alif Stores has gone big with its first first ever ‘Back to School’ season promotion, promising “BUY ONE GET ONE FREE” on all its school products.
From 15 August to 15 September, the promotion will cover all school supplies and stationary and promises to offer the best deals as well as value for money for students of all ages.
Students can walk into school with their brand new laptop or tablet by shopping at Alif’s electronic section, which offers plenty of options for digital supplies at incredible prices.
For those keen on preparing their homes for the school year, printers, projectors, speakers and much more can be found at the store.
Parents anticipating a long shop need not worry! Alif provides in-store activities to keep kids entertained while you tick off your shopping list.
