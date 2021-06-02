Get to know Qatar through these local creatives

Want some recommendations for the weekend? Get to know more about Qatar‘s best locations with tips from some of its amazing residents.

Visit Qatar has introduced a new curators feature on its website to offer visitors and residents personal recommendations for the country’s best spots.

The curators are comprised of Qatar-based personalities, Qatar National Tourism Council [QNTC] highlighted, giving people who are new to Doha a chance to pick the best spots from personal experiences.

The figures will provide unique tips and insights on Qatar’s best cuisines, art, sports, luxury retail, and many more, highlighting favoured old and new spots around the country.

“Visit Qatar and our Curators offer a localised window into the country, helping bring the destination to life for those looking for their next experience,” said Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operation Officer at QNTC.

“Through coordination with our stakeholders across the public and private sectors, we continue to promote Qatar and build its reputation as a desirable travel destination.”

The latest initiative is part of the council’s broader digital and content strategy, creating a unique way to bring Qatar’s exceptional destinations to life and provide authentic experiences across all digital platforms, such as the VisitQatar App and Visitqatar.qa website.

Right now, Visit Qatar’s favourable curators include Qatari motorcyclist Mashal Al Naimi, who covers top sports and water activities, Muna Al Bader, who focuses on art and culture destinations, and Elmira Kahrobaie, who will reveal all her top luxury spots.

As for most people’s favourite outing activity – food – Noor Al Mazroei and Rachel Morris will walk visitors through the best dining options in Qatar.

“The curators add an important element to our website. Aligned with our audience segments, they impart authentic insights. Coupled with the 360 content on the VisitQatar app, such on the ground perspectives bring to life Qatar’s varied offerings,” said Iris Wagner, leading digital transformation at QNTC.

“Rich and immersive content across QNTC’s digital platforms supports the digital experience, driving engagement and consideration for the destination. We look forward to continuing to reach new segments, promoting Qatar until we are able to welcome visitors to our shores.”

The website is available in both Arabic and English and the application will soon include Arabic as a second option, the council revealed.

Both places offer various options to get to know more about Qatar, with the website focusing more on destination and offerings while the app helps individuals explore Qatar with ease when at a destination.

The digital initiatives help locals and visitors stay up to date with offerings across Qatar, the council announced, adding that new curators will also be added to provide more insights on how to make the most of time in the country.

