Get voting! Najah Qatari to award Gulf state’s most inspiring personalities, entities

The Najah Qatari app is now open for voters and the results will be announced on the final day.

Najah Qatari is set to launch its 4th edition on Thursday, where ten award winners will be chosen by citizens and residents for their work.

Najah Qatari or Qatari success event is one of the country’s biggest annual events attended by royal family members, ministers, Qatari businessmen and women, inventors and prominent public figures across several fields.

This year, 16 different entities will also be participating, including ministries, organisations and sponsors.

The event will be held at Al Mayassa Theatre at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Education City from 26 till 28 August 2021.

Speaking to Doha News, Founder of Najah Qatari Faisal Bin Khalid Al-Otaibi vowed this year’s event will be special and confirmed awards will be dedicated to ten different categories .

These include awards for: best youth initiative, inventor, poem for the year 20/21, social media platform, programme on local television channel, social media influencer, ministry or government service organisation, young TV presenter, newspaper as well as entrepreneur project.

Al-Otaibi said the organisation reached out to all potential nominees for this award ceremony and those who agreed to participate have been categorised as shown on the app.

“Residents and citizens are eligible to vote and the results will be ready and announced during the closing ceremony taking place on Saturday,” he added.

In this year’s edition, the audience will have the opportunity to win valuable prizes worth over one million Qatari riyal.

“I will reveal to you that one of the prizes is a free wedding from the international designer, Adam Afara,” Otaiba added.

Prizes will be distributed on each of the three days ahead of the closing ceremony.

The festival will consist of seven different forums, including decision makers forum, Shura Council forum, poets forum, government organisations forum, Dr. Tarek Al Suwaidan forum, 2022 forum, and the money and business forum.

In addition, Khebrat application will offer free workshops and sessions for all citizens and residents.

Each day during the three-day festival, two different workshops will be available in Hall 105. The first will take place at 3:00 PM and the second at 6:00 PM.

The workshops include personal planning, effective financial planning for entrepreneurs, digital marketing secrets, entrepreneurship (producing and studying project ideas, organising and managing events as well as the secret and technicalities of photography with smart phone devices.

Al-Otaibi stressed that the event will be in line with the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines and precautionary measures will be in place. Only those who received the full dose of the vaccine will be allowed to enter the festival.

Due to the pandemic, the Najah Qatari event was cancelled last year, which makes this week’s event the fourth of its kind since it started in 2017.