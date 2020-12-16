Gharafa, Muaither health centres to resume normal services as COVID-19 cases stabilise

Now, residents and locals can visit both centres for regular medical services.

Good news for all Gharafa and Muaither residents as the local health centres in both areas announced plans to resume pre-covid services as the country slowly returns to normality.

For the past months, the two centres were designated testing and holding facilities for all suspect cases in the country.

However, with COVID-19 numbers steadily declining due to the government’s swift response, both centres will now welcome patients for regular services.

There are currently 2112 active cases in Qatar, according to the ministry of health. In the past month, daily reported cases have been less than 300, indicating a potential second wave is unlikely.

Read also: Qatar’s 97% COVID-19 recovery rate ‘highest in region’

In September, Qatar recorded a 97.15% COVID-19 recovery rate since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 13,8919 recovered cases up to date.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine is set to roll out “within weeks” in Qatar, according to Dr. Soha Al-Bayat, Head of the Vaccination Unit at the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

According to Al Raya newspaper, the health official stated that the country is weeks away from receiving the coronavirus vaccine, adding that the process of rolling it out will continue well into 2021.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube