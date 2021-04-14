31.5 C
‘Gift from Qatar’: Kosovo’s biggest mosque finally opens its doors

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Culture
The five-floor mosque, described by Qatar’s envoy as a gift from the Gulf state, can accommodate around 2,500 worshippers.

Qatar Charity [QC] took part in the inauguration ceremony for the largest mosque in Kosovo on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

With capacity for some 2,500 worshippers, the “Sheikh Shoaib Arnavut Mosque” boasts five floors, classrooms, an Islamic library, a computer lounge and a children’s playroom.

Donations for the mosque were collected from Qatar and the Republic of Kosovo through the Doha-based charity.

“With the start of Ramadan, Qatar Charity participated in the opening of the largest mosque in Kosovo, which represents a unique architectural masterpiece, in the presence of His Eminence Sheikh Naim Trnava, Mufti of the Republic of Kosovo,” QC said in a tweet.

Sheikh Naim Ternava, Mufti of the Republic of Kosovo, and Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Kosovo Ali bin Hamad Al-Marri attended the ceremony.

Additionally, Assistant CEO of Qatar Charity’s International Operations and Programs Sector Nawaf Al Hammadi was also present to witness the state-of-the-art mosque opening its doors to the community.

The mufti thanked Qatar for all its efforts in supporting the community and ensuring that all their essential needs are met. He also highlighted the Gulf state’s efforts in providing help to authorities in Kosovo.

“They have not forgotten us, especially during the harsh circumstances the Republic of Kosovo has went through,” he said, addressing Qatar Charity’s various projects in the country.

“This project that we are inaugurating today came on time, especially with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, considering that this mosque is one of the most beautiful mosques, not only in Kosovo but in all of the Balkan countries.”

In a speech, Qatar’s ambassador Al-Marri expressed his happiness to participate in the opening ceremony, stressing Doha’s eagerness to help those in need during challenging times, as well as the importance of strengthening relations.

The official also added that the success of the project came “as a result of the concerted efforts and support of philanthropists in Qatar and the Republic of Kosovo.”

Noting the importance of reinforcing ties, the official said that the beautiful mosque is a gift from the people of Qatar to the community in Kosovo through Qatar Charity.

