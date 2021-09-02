Global fans to get taste of Qatar’s ‘ultra-modern facilities’ at FIFA Arab Cup

The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

People from all around the world will have the opportunity to experience Qatar’s ultra-modern sports and touristic facilities ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Arab Cup is anticipated to showcase Qatar’s capabilities in hosting major sports tournaments and welcoming a global audience, Visit Qatar said.

The event is set to take place from 30 November to 18 December, one year ahead of the Qatar 2022.

“The event offers a great opportunity for competitors and spectators alike to experience the spirit of Qatar and the iconic stadiums that will host the World Cup in 2022,” FIFA said on its website.

“The opening game features a match between Qatar and Bahrain. Between matches, fans will be free to enjoy Qatar’s world-famous hospitality and explore all that this appealing, unique peninsular has to offer: excellent dining, pristine beaches, nature reserves and diverse water sports,” Qatar Tourism stated in a post on its official social media account, Visit Qatar.

The FIFA Arab Cup will feature 16 teams and will kick off on 30 November, with hosts Qatar playing against Bahrain at the Al Bayt stadium for the opening match.

The 60,000-seat capacity Al Bayt Stadium, is designated as “an amazing example of architectural excellence”, with its design inspired by Bedouin tents, featuring a retractable roof and innovative cooling system.

The final will take place on 18 December where the winners will be crowned champions of the Arab world.

The tournament will be held in six of the eight stadiums built for the 2022 World Cup: Al Bayt, Al Thumama stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Education City stadium, Ras Abu Aboud stadium and Al Janoub stadium.

Read also: Bahrain seals last spot for FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Kuwait

The 16 Arab teams will compete in the group stages, followed by knockout matches for a total of 32 games played over 19 days.

During the 19-day tournament, visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore many of Qatar’s tourist destinations and enjoy its luxury, high-end facilities, including restaurants, hotels, resorts and many more designed to “accommodate all needs”.

“Museums resplendent with ancient artefacts; forts with a history of defending the nation; and high-end retail malls offering world-famous brands,” Qatar Tourism said.

“Compact Qatar, with minimal travel distances between football venues and perfect winter weather, is quite simply the ideal destination for an event of this magnitude.”

How to buy tickets

Phase 2 of the ticket sale will begin on 28 September and last till 12 October. This will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The final phase will begin on 2 November and run until the end of the tournament.

A selection of tickets will be available, with prices ranging from QAR 25 for a category 4 tickets for Qatar residents hoping to catch the group matches, to QAR 245 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

Fans will have the opportunity to buy individual match tickets or team-specific ticket series.

Spectators will be need to obtain a Fan ID to access venues, which is a free, smart card identification device that provides fans with a number of services and benefits offered by the host country. This may include free access to public transport services on match days.

Fans who have secured tickets will need to apply for a Fan ID at the earliest convenience through FAC21.qa.

The Fan IDs are operated and controlled by the Qatari government.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube