Going camping this weekend? Here’s everything you need

When planning your camping trip, preparation is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

With camping season in full swing, you would be surprised how many people tend to forget necessities and are left to improvise, beg and borrow from other friendly campers. To help you avoid this situation, we’ve put together a list of essentials that will make your trip as comfortable and stress free as possible.

Whether you are camping or ‘glamping’, items on our list below will be sure to come in handy.

The Big Stuff

Essential supplies

Keeping safe, hygienic and protected

SPF protection

Sun hats

Hand sanitiser

Disinfectant wipes

First aid kit

Insect repellant

Toiletries

Moisturiser

Final Tips

Be sure to pack plenty of water to stay hydrated

Pack a sufficient amount of food and snacks.

Remember to deflate your 4×4 car tyres before entering the desert.

If you are not familiar with driving through sand dunes, be sure to travel in a group and avoid going alone.

Make sure your car tank is full of fuel prior to leaving.

Lastly, don’t forget to take a good camera to document memories for years to come!

What other must have items are a staple part of your camping trip? Let us know!

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube