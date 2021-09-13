Going once, going twice: Public vehicle auction kicks off in Qatar

The ministry has set a list of guidelines to ensure a safe and fair auction.

A public auction of cars, motorcycles, machinery and scraps from Qatar’s interior ministry will soon be held in the Gulf state, authorities have announced.

Car enthusiasts and mechanics can attend the auction at Industrial Area Street No 1 near the Workshops and Transport Department from 4pm and 8pm between 12-30 September, the ministry revealed.

The ministry regularly auctions vehicles that have been written off from General Traffic Department records with no legal or financial restrictions, allowing the public to purchase them at reasonable prices.

Those wishing to take place this year can obtain an auction card from the ministry’s website.

Cars and machinery sales began on 12 September and will continue until all cars and materials are sold. Meanwhile, workshop equipment, scraps, and damaged batteries will be auctioned off on 15 September for a single day.

Those who fail to make a payment after the auction will lose the product, the ministry warned.

To ensure a safe and fair auction, the ministry has released a set of guidelines to follow, including full inspection of the vehicles entering, mandatory auction cards, payment within 24 hours before the item is re-sold, as well as a valid ID upon winning.

The auction card must be obtained before the auction at a cost of QAR 3,000, refundable, at the end of each auction day. However, it is possible to keep the card till the end of the auction and use it for further purchases.

Participants should also accept the current conditions of the items and pay 20% of the sale value, non-refundable, as an advance payment, with a minimum of QAR 5,000.

The amount must be paid within 24 hours.

All guidelines must be strictly followed or the committee has the right to exclude bidders who fail to abide by rules or those who perform actions that “confuse the committee in their work.”

