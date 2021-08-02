Golden Boot: Qatar’s Almoez Ali named 2021 Gold Cup top scorer

The Qatari national team scored a total of 12 goals in 5 matches during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar’s national team made some noise in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring 12 goals in five matches as the guest team.

The national team’s centre forward made his mark at the tournament with four stunning goals that awarded him the 2021 Gold Cup Top Scorer Award.

The Gold Cup award is the second Ali has won at a continental tournament. The Qatari footballer was named top scorer at the AFC Asian Cup UAE in 2019 with a record of nine goals.

Read also: ‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Qatar’s run in the Gold Cup tournament brought the team major wins.

In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0 in the Group Stages of the tournament. Ali was a force to be reckoned with, as the striker scored twice in the group stage

Qatar later beat Honduras 2-0, propelling the team to the quarter finals. A 3-2 win against El Salvador in the quarter finals secured the semi-finals for Qatar, with Ali’s goals playing a crucial part in Al-Annabi advancing to the semis.

However, after an impressive run in America, Qatar was stopped in its tracks at the semi-finals. The team was defeated 1-0 by host nation United States, ending its brilliant showcase at the 2021 Gold Cup.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube