38.2 C
Doha
Monday, August 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Golden Boot: Qatar’s Almoez Ali named 2021 Gold Cup top scorer

By Farah AlSharif

-

[QFA]

The Qatari national team scored a total of 12 goals in 5 matches during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar’s national team made some noise in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring 12 goals in five matches as the guest team.

The national team’s centre forward made his mark at the tournament with four stunning goals that awarded him the 2021 Gold Cup Top Scorer Award.

The Gold Cup award is the second Ali has won at a continental tournament. The Qatari footballer was named top scorer at the AFC Asian Cup UAE in 2019 with a record of nine goals.

Read also: ‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Qatar’s run in the Gold Cup tournament brought the team major wins.

In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0 in the Group Stages of the tournament. Ali was a force to be reckoned with, as the striker scored twice in the group stage

Qatar later beat Honduras 2-0, propelling the team to the quarter finals. A 3-2 win against El Salvador in the quarter finals secured the semi-finals for Qatar, with Ali’s goals playing a crucial part in Al-Annabi advancing to the semis.

However, after an impressive run in America, Qatar was stopped in its tracks at the semi-finals. The team was defeated 1-0 by host nation United States, ending its brilliant showcase at the 2021 Gold Cup.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:19

The Round Up | 1 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top headlines on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: 🔴 Al Jazeera goes live in Cairo for first time in 8 years 🇹🇷 Qatar sends Lekhwiya search and rescue...
Read more
Politics

Afghanistan’s Ghani presents six-month plan to contain surging violence

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Three Afghan provinces are facing “critical” security situations amid intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday that...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Charity is continuing its efforts to uplift the living standards of underprivileged communities all around the world. Qatar Charity (QC) has built two houses...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Qatar Airways pilot sues Transport for London after ‘loose sign’ accident

News

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.