Golfer becomes first Qatari to win Qatar Open title in 35 years

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: Instagram/Ali.alshahrani

With this trophy, Al-Shahrani has become the second Qatari golfer to win the Qatar Open Amateur Championship since its launch 35 years ago. 

Qatar golfer Ali Al-Shahrani added yet another trophy to his collection after winning the Qatar Open World Golf Championship.

The competition, held over three consecutive days, saw the participation of 108 players from around the world.

Al-Shahrani wooed his fans after snatching the first place position with 219 strikes – three above the average. His win secured him a place at the European Tour’s Qatar Masters.

This solidified his position as the the second Qatari to earn such a title after Abdullah al-Bouanain, who won almost three decades earlier. 

“I am dedicating my win to the QGA (Qatar Golf Association) and as they’ve always been a source of encouragement and support. I’m very happy that I’m the first Qatari to win the Qatar Open (in 34 years),” said al-Shahrani.

Saleh Al Kaabi and Rawan Jordan came in second place after each scoring 225 hits, nine strikes above the average. Meanwhile, Qatari Jaham Al-Kuwari and Englishman Mike Elliot came fourth after scoring 233 strikes, 17 above average. 

“It wasn’t an easy competition. We played in very tough windy conditions. In the final round, I was under a lot of pressure from my national team member and my friend Saleh al-Kaabi, but thankfully I managed to win the title,” said Elliot. 

Chilean Christian Brambs followed shortly after with 236 strikes. 

The Secretary-General of the Qatar Golf Association Fahr al-Naimi applauded al-Shahrani for his win.

“Qatar’s Abdullah al-Bouanain won the inaugural edition in 1983, but that was on a sand course,” he said.

“After over 35 years, we’ve another Qatari golfer winning the tournament. It’s a superb achievement and we are proud of him. Ali is among our top players and I hope he will keep growing and will do well for Qatar,” he said.

