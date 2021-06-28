Google opens technology training office in Qatar to boost innovation

Google’s new move offers training sessions to build technology skills.

A new Google office and a Center of Excellence training facility is set to open in the state of Qatar soon, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and Google Cloud announced on Sunday.

“This follows earlier announcements about a Google Cloud region in Qatar allowing new and existing customers, as well as partners, to run their cloud workloads locally,” QFZ said in a statement.

“These initiatives, which build on QFZA’s strategic collaboration agreement with Google Cloud announced in 2020 support the continued growth of the technology ecosystem in Qatar,” it added.

We look forward to this exciting new stage of our partnership with Google Cloud, as we work together to provide our investors with the digital infrastructure they need to meet the digital demands of tomorrow and excel in the international market.#GoogleCloud #Google #Qatar — Qatar Free Zones Authority (@QatarZones) June 27, 2021

The Center of Excellence will be launching training programmes for individuals and businesses to build their skills using Google tools and technologies.

“The objective of the training facility is to foster innovation in the State of Qatar using the latest technologies and tools offered by Google. The Center will also serve as an incubator for high-potential startups and a hub for research to address digital transformation challenges,” QFZ explained.

The centre is currently offering a 7-11 week training programmes on Cloud technology led by professional instructors.

“Attendees of all programmes will benefit from an online community for peer to peer support, technical mentorship and office hours as well as 6 months access to the full library of the Google Cloud training materials.”

According to QFZ, the physical Center of Excellence space is set to open its doors in the Gulf state later this year.

“Once launched, the state-of-the-art learning centre will be a hub of innovation and learning and incorporate workshops, lectures, training and mentoring on digital skills in addition to research to address digital transformation challenges.”

The new office will be inaugurated by Qatar Free Zones in Msheireb Downtown, Doha.

Google Cloud has invited companies of all sizes to reach out to the team through their official website to learn more about their products and services to encourage organisations to ride the digital wave.

It also hired a strong network of partners along with its local team to assist companies throughout digital transformations.

“Through our growing relationship with Google Cloud and enduring strategic partnership with MOTC, we’re proud to support the continued growth and development of the technology sector in Qatar, and help the community of innovators operating in QFZ reap the benefits of that growth,” CEO of QFZA, Lim Meng Hui, said.

“The new Center of Excellence will be a great resource for our investors as we continue to develop and expand our leading technology ecosystem,” he added.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring the next stage of our partnership with QFZA to life by announcing the opening of our Center of Excellence and our first Cloud Academy training cohort,” President of Google Cloud Robert Enslin said.

“These courses are being offered as part of our support and commitment in the process of digital transformation and development for the country.”

MOTC’s Acting Assistant Undersecretary, Government Information Technology, Ms. Mashael Ali Al-Hammadi said that “MOTC is glad to broaden its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to include setting up a new training centre and inaugurating a new office for the corporation in Qatar.”

He stated that “widening such partnerships with major global technology firms is very important. We are also sure that harnessing digital skills and incubating innovation programs and startups play a key role in promoting the digital transformation agenda and keeping pace with a fast-paced technology landscape, in step with the objectives of MOTC and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Al-Hammadi pointed out that “there is no doubt that Google Cloud has got what it takes to contribute significantly to enhancing innovation and creativity with the power of technology through hands-on training courses the Center will provide, and this reflects positively on our national economy.”

Qatar is seeking development on all levels ahead of hosting the biggest global sporting event next year, the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“These new partnerships in the technology industry foster an attractive market for foreign corporations, SMEs and startups geared towards innovation solutions,” QFZ noted.