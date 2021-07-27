43.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology

Got a cattitude? This app can tell what mood your feline friend is in

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnology
[Pexels]

The app, developed by a Canada-based animal health tech company, uses phone cameras to tell how your cat is feeling.

Ever wondered how your furry friend was feeling? Felt frustrated at not being able to simply speak to your pet?

Well, this app may bring you one step closer to better communicating with your fuzzy companion.

Sylvester.ai, a Canada-based animal health technology company, has developed an app called Tably that utilises phone cameras to tell whether your cat is feeling pain.

Using the camera, the app looks at a cat’s ear and head position, it’s eye-narrowing, tension in its muzzle, as well as change in whiskers, to detect distress in your feline friend.

The app is based on the concept of the ‘feline grimace scale’ (FGC), which was first found in a 2019 study in the Scientific Reports journal to be a useful tool to detect and assess pain in felines.

Read also: Are we meme-ing too much? How images became a key communication tool

“It helps human cat owners know if their cat is in pain or not. We were able to train a machine using machine learning and a series of images,” said Sylvester.ai’s venture lead Miche Priest.

The machine learning based app was trained by assessing several images of cat faces in order to detect pain.

According to cat welfare expert, Alice Potter from the UK based animal charity RSPCA, an app that learns patterns from images of cat faces can be useful, but urged cat owners to also look at their pet’s whole body, such as their tail, to understand the state of the their well-being.

“Cats that are worried or scared will hold that tail really tight and tense to them. And then aside from that, there’s also just thinking about their behaviour in terms of are they eating, drinking, toileting, sleeping like they usually do?” added Potter.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

F1 chief shuts down Qatar Grand Prix rumours

Farah AlSharif - 0
Rumours had earlier suggested Qatar may potentially fill up a spot following Grand Prix race cancellations around the world. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar to get hands on ‘breakthrough’ AI breast cancer detection solution

Farah AlSharif - 0
The artificial intelligence solution will improve the experience of the patient and the breast cancer detection process. A new deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solution...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s economy ’emerging strong’ post Covid-19 pandemic: PwC

Farah AlSharif - 0
PwC Middle East released the third edition of its bulletin on the Qatari economy, showing its resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.  PwC Middle East's third...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.