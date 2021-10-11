34 C
Got a home-based business? You could be offered a free shop in The Pearl

By Menatalla Ibrahim

BusinessTop Stories
Entrepreneurs will be selected through a lottery, the ministry revealed. 

Around 29 shops are set to be offered free of charge to Qatari family entrepreneurs in The Pearl area to help them establish their own companies, the country’s ministry of labour has announced.

The latest initiative comes as part of efforts to provide multiple outlets for “productive families” in the country in a bid to encourage them to inaugurate their businesses.

This is hoped to significantly boost the economic and social development of the country as a whole.

Set to be fully completed soon, the project is being developed in partnership with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the United Development Company.

The shops will be located in The Pearl and will include various enterprises, including sweets, traditional foods, traditional clothes, perfumes, and even restaurants. A social development centre is also set to be established to train families on handicrafts and other practices to enable them to build their own successful companies.

The families will be selected through a lottery, the ministry revealed, with more details about project details, registration, and the process for selection expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The one-of-a-kind project seeks to develop an integrated system of services that will promote economic activities focused on families in the country.

This community market can also serve as an incubator to support home-based businesses, which have witnessed exceptional growth in the past years.

