Got your FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets? Here’s everything you need to know

The final draw will take place on April 1, while phase 2 of ticket sales will follow shortly after. FIFA has yet to specify the exact date.

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup First Come First Served ticket sales period kicked off across the globe on Wednesday March 23.

Thousands of fans rushed to the FIFA website to secure their seat in the much-awaited tournament, but only those who were quick and patient enough to wait in the long queue secured their preferred category.

If you are one of those lucky people, here are a couple of things to keep in mind while planning your trip to Qatar this year.

Accomdation: Hotel, Airbnb, or friends?

All international fans must also confirm their accommodation plans in order to enter Qatar and access the stadiums after purchasing the tickets. Luckily, visitors can stay with their friends it relatives during the tournament, the organisers recently announced.

“Your host will need to register your accommodation within the Hayya portal. Currently, up to 10 individuals can be invited as guests by a single host during the tournament. Further information about this will be communicated in due course,” FIFA said on its website.

Meanwhile, a broad range of options in the Gulf nation is also ready to host the fans, including luxury hotels, apartments and villas, as well as Fan Village desert camping and rooms aboard cruise ships

Currently, two cruise ships are listen on Qatar 2022 hospitality website, while fan villages are still yet to be added. Visitors can choose their best accommodation option thanks to the wide range of categories and availability with a starting cost of $80 per room/per night. Though the Official Accommodation Agency website will be the main booking platform for fans during the tournament, it is still possible to book directly via hotel/holiday websites. Ticket holders will be able to book any number of nights, however, bookings should align to match attendance dates in order to obtain the entry permit. Accommodation validation is mandatory in order to complete the Hayya Card application for international fans who wish to stay in the country for more than 24 hours. Visitors will be able to transfer accommodation from one guest to another by paying admin fee of QR 100, the website stated. Grab your Hayya Card After securing your World Cup tickets, local and international fans need to apply for the mandatory Hayya card, which is a ‘fan ID’ that will act as an entry permit to the country for international visitors, allow entry to stadiums and provide several privileges for fans during their stay including free public transportation on match days. Visitors, residents and citizens who obtained match tickets can now apply for the Hayya Card via Qatar2022.qa and the ‘Hayya to Qatar 2022’ mobile application. Another chance to buy your FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets from 23-29th March Weather information made easy

For those who are visiting the Gulf nation for the first time and wondering what to pack, Qatari authorities have launched a new website to provide weather conditions and climate information during November and December 2022 to help fans prepare well for their visit. The same service can also be found on the Q Weather App under the name the “FIFA 2022 Weather Conditions.” The services will provide the most accurate reading of all weather elements via the monitoring stations installed at each stadium to facilitate weather predictions. The stations work around the clock to ensure an exceptional service for the fans. “It is also an addition to a wide range of accomplishments by the civil aviation sector in Qatar, aiming at providing all the requirements for hosting such a global event, including the Mukaynis Meteorology Center, which significantly contributes to improving weather predictions by monitoring several elements of the weather that were not available before,” said Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.