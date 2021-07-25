Grand Prix mulls Qatar as alternative location for 2021 Formula 1 race: reports

Qatar could potentially host a Formula 1 race as uncertainty lurks over several scheduled races in the second half of the season.

Formula 1 (F1) is reportedly considering Qatar to fill a vacant spot left by the cancelled Australian Grand Prix, according to Grand Prix website.

Qatar has never hosted an F1 race before, but has been a part of the Grand Prix motorcycle racing association (MotoGP) schedule since 2004.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, this has left the status of many races across October and November uncertain, such as those in Japan and Brazil.

The decision concerning the race in Japan will be finalised before 10 August, taking the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and continued Covid-19 trends as key factors in the decision.

If the race in Japan is cancelled, it is likely that two consecutive events be held in Austin, Texas along with the Mexico City Grand Prix.

As for the Sao Paulo race on 7 November, Brazil will have to navigate the issue of Covid-19 restrictions put in place on the South American nation by most European countries.

Currently, Brazil sees up to 50,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,500 deaths per day.

Formula 1 is working on a back-up plan for another race in the Middle East. A race in Bahrain is one option, but Qatar is also keen on getting its hand on a Grand Prix.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the Gulf State has been trying to get a Grand Prix for a long time.

Previous attempts by Qatar to secure the Grand Prix have failed, but this year could mark the perfect opportunity for the country to make its F1 debut.

If successful, the venue designated for the race would be the Lusail International Circuit just outside Doha, which has hosted the MotoGP, the World Superbike Championship and the World Touring Car Championship.

“That would make logical sense,” said Gruner. “Not just logistically, but there is a low risk of cancellation in the region when it comes to corona,” Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Tobias Gruner said.