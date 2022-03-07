Gresini becomes first woman-owned team to secure major MotoGP win

The MotoGP competition took place between 4-6 March at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.

Gresini Racing MotoGP, has marked a significant milestone on Sunday as the first woman-owned team to secure a major win at the 2022 season of MotoGP in Doha.

The dramatic victory came after Italy’s Enea Bastianini of Gresini Racing MotoGP secured the first-place win during the spectacular race at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar. This was also the Italian race’s first win.

Bastianini dedicated his victory to the late owner of the team, Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021 following a battle with Covid-19. The team’s triumph came under the ownership of Gresini’s widow, Nadia Padovani, who was quick to express her joy with Bastianini’s win.

“My feelings are incredible right now. I pushed hard from the start, but the most important thing was to save the tyre for the end of the race…I want to dedicate the win to Fausto because he gave me incredible motivation from above,” said Bastianini.

An image of the winner lifting Padovani shortly after the event struck the emotions of various motorsport fans all over social media.

“This picture is almost bringing me to tears. I really needed a win today and this post is just it. This is incredible. More of the same. More success and more representation,” said one Twitter user.

Padovani was also seen pointing the trophy to the sky, describing it as “a look to the heavens” to her late husband. “We know Fausto is loving every moment of this!”

Padovani got both the Team Owner and Team Principal titles last year soon after her husband’s passing. The couple’s sons, Lorenzo and Luca, also became involved in the company’s administration.

The woman owner was also praised for her strength, considering she assumed her position weeks within Gresini’s passing.

“The mental strength of Nadia Padovani cannot be underestimated. She grabbed the reins of the team after Fausto passed and kept the faith in her late husband’s project. Bravo to the entire Gresini team on this fantastic victory,” tweeted Ed Spencer, F1 editor.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube