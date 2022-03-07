26.6 C
Doha
Monday, March 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Gresini becomes first woman-owned team to secure major MotoGP win

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: MotoGP

The MotoGP competition took place between 4-6 March at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.

Gresini Racing MotoGP, has marked a significant milestone on Sunday as the first woman-owned team to secure a major win at the 2022 season of MotoGP in Doha.

The dramatic victory came after Italy’s Enea Bastianini of Gresini Racing MotoGP secured the first-place win during the spectacular race at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar. This was also the Italian race’s first win.

Bastianini dedicated his victory to the late owner of the team, Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021 following a battle with Covid-19. The team’s triumph came under the ownership of  Gresini’s widow, Nadia Padovani, who was quick to express her joy with Bastianini’s win.

“My feelings are incredible right now. I pushed hard from the start, but the most important thing was to save the tyre for the end of the race…I want to dedicate the win to Fausto because he gave me incredible motivation from above,” said Bastianini.

Are you ready for the Grand Prix of Qatar?

An image of the winner lifting Padovani shortly after the event struck the emotions of various motorsport fans all over social media.

“This picture is almost bringing me to tears. I really needed a win today and this post is just it. This is incredible. More of the same. More success and more representation,” said one Twitter user.

Padovani was also seen pointing the trophy to the sky, describing it as “a look to the heavens” to her late husband. “We know Fausto is loving every moment of this!”

Padovani got both the Team Owner and Team Principal titles last year soon after her husband’s passing. The couple’s sons, Lorenzo and Luca, also became involved in the company’s administration.

The woman owner was also praised for her strength, considering she assumed her position weeks within Gresini’s passing.

“The mental strength of Nadia Padovani cannot be underestimated. She grabbed the reins of the team after Fausto passed and kept the faith in her late husband’s project. Bravo to the entire Gresini team on this fantastic victory,” tweeted Ed Spencer, F1 editor.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Taishan Artistic Gymnastics World Cup arrives in Doha

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
30 countries have registered for this year's event.  The world’s top gymnasts have landed in Qatar to participate in the much awaited 14th Taishan Artistic...
Read more
News

European countries call for Russia to be banned from 2022 World Cup

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The neighbouring nations are calling FIFA’s measures 'inadequate,' stressing more action needs to be taken.  Russia will no longer be allowed to raise its flag...
Read more
News

Sweden, Poland refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The latest decision comes in protest to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Swedish and Poland national teams will not be playing Russia in the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Staycations

Chiva-Som announces official opening of Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar

Aseel Hamdan - 0
Don’t miss the official opening by Chiva-Som on 29 March.  Featuring as the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM), Chiva-Som...

Airbus hits back at Qatar Airways with $220 million legal claim

Business

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Qatar: This was a brutal and unprovoked act...

DN Special Reports

Qatar unearths oldest known natural pearl from 4600 BCE

Culture

Qatar Investment Authority holding onto its Russian assets for now

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.