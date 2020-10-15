Hamad airport reveals ‘out of this world’ expansion plans

Expansion work at the Hamad International Airport is scheduled to be completed just in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) will commence expansion work to increase its passengers’ capacity by millions ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, announced on Wednesday.

“We are building something really out of this world,” said Al Baker.

The first phase of the expansion focuses on linking the airport’s North Node to the new Central Concourse, increasing the terminal’s annual handling capacity to over 55 million passengers by 2022, to accommodate for the world sporting event.

Then by 2023, HIA’s annual passenger capacity is expected to reach 65 million.

Qatar’s major airport has continued to make headlines for its prestigious awards.

Earlier this month, the airport became the first entity in the world to achieve independent verification for its implementation of COVID-19 International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Aviation Health Safety Protocols from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

The airport was also ranked the “Third Best Airport in the World” by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020, its highest rank since it began its operations in 2014.

