Hamad hospital in Gaza brings back 3 year old girl from brink of death

By Hala Abdallah

-

Source: al-sharq

Doctors at Hamad hospital in Gaza were able to rescue a child’s life who had sustained life threatening injuries after falling from an apartment window.

Hamad hospital in Gaza saved the life of a three-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor while standing by the window waiting for her father to return home. 

Nour’s mother found her daughter lying on the floor below the apartment’s window as people gathered to attend to the little girl who was swiftly rushed to Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Sharq newspaper reported.

Nour’s mother told the newspaper that doctors there lost hope that her daughter would be able to recover from her injuries after being hospitalized for a month.

After weeks in intensive care at Al Shifa hospital, Nour was transferred to the Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Limbs in Gaza as her parents searched desperately for a way to save their daughter’s life. 

Nour had suffered severe brain haemorrhage and a fractured skull as a result of her fall and doctor’s at Al Shifa had told her family to expect the worst.

Speaking to Al Sharq, a doctor at Hamad hospital in Gaza said that “the girl was admitted after conducting the necessary tests and evaluating her condition.”

The doctor added that senior medics at the hospital set up a specialised team to treat Nour’s case “ consisting of a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech and swallowing specialist, nutritionist, social worker and psychologist, for each of them to determine his own role and goals in this case, as the hospital has never taken a case similar to hers and at this age..”

Nour spent another month at Hamad hospital, where she started regaining all her senses, moving her fingers, walking, talking and eating. 

The doctor informed Al Sharq that Nour regained her consciousness by 100%, however she still visits the hospital periodically for follow-up. 

The mother praised Qatar and Hamad hospital for saving her child’s life and sent special thanks to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

© Doha News 2020.