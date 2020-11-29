26.3 C
Hamad Medical launches mental health awareness training program

By Menatalla Ibrahim

The course will provide staff with a solid understanding of common mental health disorders and how to screen for them.

Two divisions in Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) have collaborated to provide an educational training programme on mental health awareness and screening for healthcare professionals in Qatar.

HMC’s latest effort aims to provide staff with a solid understanding of common mental health disorders and how to screen for them, raising better awareness for mental health in the country. 

Dr. Khalid Abdulnoor Saifeldeen, a Senior Consultant in Emergency Medicine, said that the program was initially planned to be rolled out later, but the coronavirus pandemic helped push it forward due to the impact it’s had on so many people’s mental health.

“The importance of mental health as part of holistic care has been evident more so this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of urgency to support skills development, as well as support the wellbeing of those working in health care settings,” said Saifeldeen.

“Enhancing professional skills and capabilities among public and private sector staff will have a positive impact on staff and on patient outcomes across Qatar.”

Developed by the mental health services team, the one-day programme will train approximately 1500 emergency medical staff and personnel by the end of the first March 2021.

“HITC has a passion for developing the skills and knowledge of all health care professionals and we are honoured to be part of this collaboration that is so important for the population,” added Saifeldeen.

200 HMC staff already completed the course earlier this month as part of their wide-ranging staff skills enhancement efforts.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to promote mental health awareness and education to a wider audience. We are delighted that the HITC will enable other healthcare professionals from across Qatar to access this training very soon and for only a small nominal fee to cover our administration costs,” said Dr. Majid Al Abdulla, Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of HMC’s Mental Health Service.

The training is delivered online  by mental health professionals, to ensure constructive dialogue, up to 45 participants can join each online session.

For anyone who wishes to contact the Mental Health Helpline, they can do so by dialling  16000, available from 9am to 5 pm, Saturday to Thursday.

