Sunday, October 25, 2020
Hamad Medical launches online physiotherapy portal

By Sana Hussain

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
A video on the HMC Physiotherapy portal.

Patients can now access videos that can support their recovery process

A new website with a dedicated online exercise portal has been launched by Hamad Medical Corporation on October 24, 2020. 

Hosted on HMC’s official website, www.hamad.qa, the online platform can be accessed by a link provided by the patient’s physiotherapist. The portal aims to enhance the patient experience and enables patients to access instructional videos as part of supporting their journey to recovery. It hosts interventional exercise videos specific to various clinical conditions. Each video is customized for the various phases of recovery and has explanatory instruction with exercises and movements that are specific to their treatment and recovery. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing need for services via telemedicine channels, such as video consultations. The physiotherapy department also provides physiotherapy services to recovering COVID-19 patients with complications associated with the virus.

“Patients who were on ventilator support often experience muscle weakness. They might be confined to a bed for a few days and this makes it difficult for them to mobilize out of bed once they are awake. Physiotherapists play a vital role by assisting them to regain their strength and gradually return to functional independence,” said Noora Al Mudahka, Chief of Physiotherapy at HMC. 

