39.2 C
Doha
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Has ex-Barcelona legend Lionel Messi ‘agreed’ to join Qatari-owned PSG?

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

NewsTop Stories
[FC Barcelona]

Barcelona confirmed the departure of the legendary forward on Thursday, drawing echoes of despair from fans around the world. 

Ex-FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to join Qatari-owned club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract, with an option for a third, shortly after an announcement broke that he will no longer play for the Spanish club.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, the news is expected to break out at an event in Paris on Tuesday, according to several news reports.

PSG sources told The Athletic on Saturday that the deal “was not yet signed off but everyone involved in the transfer was convinced it was going ahead”.

French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi said in a tweet that the Argentinean player has chosen PSG as his next destination on a two-year deal with an extra optional year. He also added that the player’s father was set to meet PSG on Friday with the club
looking to wrap up the signing “over the weekend.”

The legendary forward could not continue with Barcelona after “financial and structural obstacles” made it hard to renew his contract, bidding farewell to his long journey at the Spanish club.

Read also: Qatar’s Olympic heroes return after leaving behind ’emotional’ global impact

News of his departure came as a shock to many, especially for his devoted football fans, since the star was expected to re-sign after his deal expired in June.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” the Catalan club said.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Barcelona and PSG battle it out to secure Messi contract

But if there is one club that will not have financial obstacles signing, it is defiantly the Qatari-owned PSG.

According to various reports, the French club contacted the 34-year-old’s representatives shortly after news of his departure broke out to explore a potential deal in a move that could reunite him with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

Read also: Qatari-owned PSG confirms talks to sign Lionel Messi

The Athletic also claimed that Messi contacted potential new coach Mauricio Pochettino directly to discuss a move.

“Everything escalated between 9pm and midnight in France,” Adam Crafton explained to Forbes, adding that PSG were already “exploring avenues with commercial partners to maximise opportunities” while having calculated “that signing Messi brings more in than it costs.”

To further confirm the speculations, Josep Pederol said on the popular El Chiringuito TV program that Messi was “very close” to joining the Qatari-owned club.

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi made a strong attempt last summer to sign Messi when he was close to leaving Barcelona. However, this summer seems to give him yet another chance to welcome the legend.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar steps in to help as thousands are poisoned in Kosovo

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Kosovo has been facing a spike in poison-related cases in recent months.  More than 5,000 people in Kosovo affected by poisoning have received much-needed urgent...
Read more
Events

QNL to kick off virtual Palestine Cultural Week

Doha News Team - 0
The five-day celebration of Palestinian food, dance, art and culture is suitable for all ages, and it’s free to join in. Qatar National Library (QNL)...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar loosens Covid-19 restrictions as vaccination drive expands

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Authorities have now increased the capacity of individuals allowed to gather indoors and outdoors. Qatar's cabinet has announced several updates to Phase 3 of the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.