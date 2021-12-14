Has Qatar Airways backtracked on flights to South Africa again?

The Gulf carrier recently announced it had reinstated flights from South Africa, but many complained that flights had been cancelled.

Over the weekend, Qatar Airways announced it had gone back on a previous ban on travellers from South Africa, claiming it had reinstated inbound and outbound flights from the country as of Sunday.

The supposed lifting of the ban was a response to allegations of bias towards southern Africa nations, especially after it was revealed that the whereabout of “patient zero” were not near the region.