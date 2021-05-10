Haven’t donated yet? Qatar Charity to accept Zakat Al-Fitr until Eid morning

The first day of Eid Al-Fitr is expected to fall on Thursday May 13.

Muslims in Qatar can donate Eid Zakat to Qatar Charity [QC] until the morning of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, the organisation announced.

Zakat al-Fitr is a donation for the poor and those in need that is offered by Muslims during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

“Qatar Charity continues to receive Eid Zakat and donations from charitable people until the morning of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr day, in order to facilitate the benefactors and enable them to pay their Zakat on time and deliver it to those who deserve it,” QC said in a tweet.

Astronomers in Qatar predict May 13th will be the first day of Eid, though the final confirmed date is expected to be announced by authorities at the Awqaf ministry.

تواصل #قطر_الخيرية استقبال زكاة الفطر وتبرعات المحسنين وأهل الخير حتى صبيحة يوم عيد الفطر المبارك حرصا منها للتيسير على المحسنين وتمكينهم من إخراج زكاتهم في وقتها المحدد وايصالها لمستحقيها خدمة للمحتاجين وسداً لحاجة الفقراءhttps://t.co/cG8ldh8SK1 pic.twitter.com/BjoWt0khrm — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) May 10, 2021

The non-profit organisation is collecting the donations through its headquarters and other branches across Qatar. Those keen on donating can also do so through QC booths which can be found in commercial complexes in all regions of the country.

QC branches and collection points operate in two shifts, before and after iftar.

Meanwhile, the Crescent branch will continue to receive donations until the morning of Eid, prior to the Eid prayer.

All other branches will operate from 10:00am to 5:30pm and from 8:30pm to 12am.

For added ease, the charity also allows donations through its mobile application or on its website, where donors can simply choose the campaign that best fits them before making the payment.

Read also: Here’s where you can attend Eid Al Fitr prayers this week

The non-profit organisation has 32 branches across the country, including 20 for men and 12 others for women. Over 101 points and collection sites are also distributed in different areas to collect donations from the public.

“Qatar Charity seeks to bring joy and happiness to the poor and needy all over the world during Eid Al-Fitr, alleviate the financial burdens of families, meet the needs of orphans and the needy, improve their living conditions, and enhance the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among Muslims,” QC said in a statement.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube